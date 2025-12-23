Could King Charles pull the last lever on Andrew?

King Charles has stripped Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor from all royal titles and privileges over his links with notorious sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

However, his name, or to be accurate, his face again appeared in a fresh batch of photos dropped from the infamous Epstein files by the US Department of Justice.

In the snaps, he was with Jeffrey’s accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell and a score of unknown women at Sandringham. Now, it’s a royal estate where he moved to live on Marsh Farm after evicted from Royal Lodge.

Amid these images, John Burke, a lawyer at Legis Chambers, tells i Paper that allowing him to live there is the "last thing remaining" that could be cut off by his brother, Charles.

“The last thing remaining is whether or not his brother, the King, should be covering his stay in Sandringham,” he adds. “I suppose that’s the last thing he could pull.”

Though the attorney believes the royal family has already punished Andrew enough, “I think they’ve done all that can be done, taking away every single title he’s ever had, taking away his access.”

But featuring in these photos alone is not evidence of criminality, the report says. That's what the barrister also pointed out.

“The UK authorities would be under an obligation to investigate only where there’s some evidence of criminality, and at the moment, there isn’t,” he says.

“Whilst it corroborates the relationship with Ms Maxwell and her access to Royal properties through that relationship, there is nothing in the photo which triggers UK authorities to investigate," John concludes.