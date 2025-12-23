Meghan Markle’s relationship with her dad gets called tragic: ‘Complete breakdown’

Meghan Markle’s chances at actually reconciling with her father, amid his health woes in the Philippines have been a major source of rumors since the news first emerged.

Since then many an expert has spoken out and this time around its royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams whose revealed to Fox News Digital that the chances look as slim as rumored to be.

“Meghan and her father will never reconcile. It's reported, though not confirmed, that she has said so by letter,” he started by saying.

The expert even offered his own two cents on the whole ordeal and admitted that “her family sounds appalling. Her half-sister was behind the staged paparazzi photographs, which led to a rift with her father, who has also widely criticized her in the media.”

Overall “that has certainly led to a complete breakdown in their relationship.”

“Her relationship with her father — a tragedy for both of them — is nothing short of a mess.”

For those unversed with the original reports they have all come shortly after a separate report suggested Prince Harry is also in the same boat with his wife because he too will be unable to mend the “deeply damaged” relationship he has with the King, according to the Times of London.

Furthermore, while King Charles is battling an undisclosed type of cancer, Thomas Markle, Hollywood lightening director has recently gotten his leg amputated because of a blood clot, as revealed by the Mail on Sunday.