Prince William, Kate take ‘wise’ action with Andrew even before turning King and Queen

British royals expert Hilary Fordwich recently came forward with her thoughts about Prince William and Kate Middleton’s apparent decision to keep their distance from Andrew, especially during photographed public events like the Duchess of Kent’s funeral when the Prince of Wales was seen visibly ignoring his uncle on many an attempt.

She spoke about this caution-led approach with Fox News Digital and explained that the biggest reason this appears to be the best course of action is because public pressure to see the fill Epstein files did deepen and led to a shocking series of images being released, that featured both Andrew and many other A-list celebrities.

She also began by noting that because Andrew is “simply toxic in the court of public opinion,” the best part of the Wales’ approach is that they have “wisely kept their distance.”

And in doing so “they’re sending a crystal-clear message that the future of the monarchy views him as a serious liability,” Ms Fordwich said.

After all much more ‘damaging’ photos and other evidence of Andrew’s alleged involvement were released on the 19th of December and reveal things like the puppet that the late Ms Giuffre claims the former-prince would grope her with, in one of the images.

What is pertinent to mention is that this comes despite Central Specialist Crime Commander Ella Marriott having come out and said that they won’t be pursuing a case against Andrew following the revelation that he had tasked his bodyguards with getting private information on Virginia Giuffre, back when she first accused him of having inappropriate relations at aged 17.

“The Met remains committed to thoroughly assessing any new information that could assist in this matter,” Ms Marriott has said. “To date, we have not received any additional evidence that would support reopening the investigation. In the absence of any further information, we will be taking no further action.” But “our thoughts will always be with Ms. Giuffre’s family and friends following her death,” she said before signing off.