Life as a common peasant almost overnight takes Sarah Ferguson by surprise

‘Humiliated beyond belief’ Sarah Ferguson woes double luxuries become unattainable

Former Duchess of York Sarah Ferguson, also known by her nickname ‘Fergie’ has suffered a major PR disaster, right in front of the entire London social scene, not to mention the world, after her correspondence with the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein came to light.

For those unversed with the contents of the chats, the entire email from 2011 was leaked by the Mail on Sunday, and in it she can be seen apologizing to her “supreme friend” for using the word pedophile, in her original statement that reads “I abhor pedophilia and any sexual abuse of children”.

What is pertinent to mention is that she did not end there and instead said that what Epstein did was “wrong and for which he was rightly jailed.”

Because she previously claimed, she had no connection to the known financier the media lit up and she would up losing her ITV gigs on Loose Women and This Morning, as well as got dropped by her charities.

Now a well-placed insider with the scoop just spoke to Star magazine and admitted, “It’s appalling to Sarah that she’s gone from this wonderful regal lifestyle to living like a common peasant almost overnight. Even “she finds the situation humiliating beyond belief,” they added.

“The consensus is Andrew and Sarah are unrepentant and don’t understand how egregious it was to associate with Epstein and to lie about it.”

Sarah Ferguson’s Email to Jeffrey Epstein in Full:

“As you know, I did not, absolutely not, say the ‘P word’ about you but understand it was reported that I did. I know you feel hellaciously let down by me. You have always been a steadfast, generous and supreme friend to me and my family.”