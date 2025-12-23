Meghan Markle shares her favourite holiday songs on 'rotation'

Meghan Markle is ringing in the festive season with a list of her favourite songs.

The Duchess of Sussex turned to her Instagram on Monday, to share a short clip of herself preparing for Christmas

She captioned the photo: “All the sounds of the season. Here is my personal list of favorite holiday songs on rotation in our home this time of year.”

“Wishing you a safe and cozy Christmas! Enjoy!” she added.

This comes as Meghan and Prince Harry’s charity, Archwell Foundation, has shown a loss of £1.9 million.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have raised around £1.96million but spent around £3.8million, showcasing a loss of £1.9 million on Archwell Foundation.

However, a representative of the couple said that losses in charities are ‘expected.’

They said: “The $2.5million in-year difference simply reflects the Foundation drawing on existing reserves to fund impact, rather than stockpiling funds.

“This was an intentional, missing-aligned decision demonstrating Archewell’s commitment to putting dollars to work in the world and maximising social return on past fundraising efforts.

“The Foundation did not lose money – it used previously raised funds for their intended purpose.