 
AIKing CharlesDonald Trump3I/ATLASKate Middleton
Royals

Meghan Markle shares her favourite holiday songs on 'rotation'

Meghan Markle brings in the Christmas season with a new clip

By Eleen Bukhari
December 23, 2025
Meghan Markle shares her favourite holiday songs on rotation
Meghan Markle shares her favourite holiday songs on 'rotation'

Meghan Markle is ringing in the festive season with a list of her favourite songs.

The Duchess of Sussex turned to her Instagram on Monday, to share a short clip of herself preparing for Christmas

She captioned the photo: “All the sounds of the season. Here is my personal list of favorite holiday songs on rotation in our home this time of year.”

“Wishing you a safe and cozy Christmas! Enjoy!” she added.

This comes as Meghan and Prince Harry’s charity, Archwell Foundation, has shown a loss of £1.9 million.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have raised around £1.96million but spent around £3.8million, showcasing a loss of £1.9 million on Archwell Foundation.

However, a representative of the couple said that losses in charities are ‘expected.’

They said: “The $2.5million in-year difference simply reflects the Foundation drawing on existing reserves to fund impact, rather than stockpiling funds.

“This was an intentional, missing-aligned decision demonstrating Archewell’s commitment to putting dollars to work in the world and maximising social return on past fundraising efforts.

“The Foundation did not lose money – it used previously raised funds for their intended purpose.

More From Royals News