Keep Constitution top priority, Rabbani to Shehbaz

ISLAMABAD: Former Chairman Senate Senator Mian Raza Rabbani tendered advice to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif that his Government, apart from the economy, should keep constitutionalism and strengthening Parliament high on priorities.

Talking with The News on Tuesday, Rabbani said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif should have to lead by example, and he should not advise the President to promulgate Ordinances under Article 89, Constitution, 1973, as it infringes on Parliament’s right of legislation.

He said the government should realize that under Article 91(6) of the Constitution, 1973, it is answerable to both the Houses of Parliament. He said the Parliamentary Committee on National Security has a pivotal role, therefore, it should be delinked from the Office of the Speaker to function as an independent committee.