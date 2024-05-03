Kristen Stewart to star in 'Flesh of the Gods' as vampire

Kristen Stewart to star in new vampire movie, 'Flesh of the Gods'

Kristen Stewart is again going to be a vampire 12 years after playing Bella Swan in Stephenie Meyer's The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn–Part 2, the last movie of the Twilight franchise.



The star is set to star alongside Oscar Isaac in the upcoming vampire thriller Flesh of the Gods, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The movie, which is set in the 1980’s, is based upon the story of a married couple Raoul (Oscar) and Alex (Kristen), who upon meeting a strange woman one night out in Los Angeles, find themselves in a surreal reality.

"Like Los Angeles itself, Flesh of the Gods inhabits the liminal realm between fantasy and nightmare," director Panos Cosmatos said in a statement to the outlet.

"Both propulsive and hypnotic, Flesh will take you on a hot rod joy ride deep into the glittering heart of hell."

Apart from the filmmaker, who previously helmed the 2018 horror picture Mandy, the producers of Flesh of the Gods are Betsy Koch, who produced The Menu, and Adam McKay, who produced Oscar winners like The Big Short, Don't Look Up, and Vice.

The script is penned by Andrew Kevin Walker.