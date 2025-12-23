Why King Charles marriage to first wife Diana was 'dreadful mistake'

Princess Diana’s wedding to King Charles, was a big mistake, says an expert.

The late Princess of Wales, who parted ways with then Prince Charles in 1992, was not suited for a matrimony with the Royal.

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams notes:“Diana was young and inexperienced, and Charles was 13 years her senior.”

He adds: “It didn’t help that they were total opposites and didn’t really know anything about each other.”

“They were a terrible mismatch,” Fitzwilliams says, “and the marriage was a dreadful mistake.”

This comes as former Royal butler, Paul Burrell, earlier revealed: Paul continued: "The true story is that they had an almighty row, and Diana must have upturned the card table with all the salad dressings and everything on it, and stormed upstairs.”

He further noted: “The rows happened on most weekends they were together - there was plate-smashing arguments, storming out of rooms, both by both the Prince and the Princess.”