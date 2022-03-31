Two IBA students lose academic year for arranging party

The student conduct committee of Karachi’s Institute of Business Administration (IBA) on Wednesday concluded its inquiry into the matter of an inappropriate party organised on IBA premises after the event’s video was widely circulated on social media platforms.

The institute has suspended one student for a complete academic year, while another student has been barred from IBA premises for the rest of the current academic year. After the video clip surfaced last week, student organisations affiliated with religiopolitical parties like the Jamaat-e-Islami held a protest against the IBA management and demanded taking action against the organisers. The management formed a committee to investigate the matter after some faculty members also voiced their concerns over the party.

The IBA’s official statement reads: “On the directives of the executive director, the matter related to a video reported in the press and on social media has been investigated by the IBA student conduct committee.

“Following the findings of the committee, one of the students involved in the matter has been suspended for one year and another has been barred from entering the IBA premises, revoking campus access, hostel access, and access to any other institutional facilities and services for the rest of the academic year.

“The IBA strongly condemns any such activity which is against the norms, ethics, rules and regulations of our institution, and will take appropriate action whenever the IBA’s code of conduct is breached. The executive director has instructed the management to ensure that our student code of conduct is strictly followed in letter and spirit.

“All social and musical events on the IBA premises have been put on hold until further notice. The executive director has also called a board of governors meeting to apprise the members of the developments at the IBA.”

IBA marketing & communications head Ayesha Javed told The News that the inquiry report is confidential, so it can’t be shared publicly. The summary of the report, however, has been shared with the media.