JI leader seeks inquiry into IBA event

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi General Secretary Munim Zaffar has demanded the Sindh government hold an inquiry into a controversial ceremony at the Institute of Business Administration (IBA), Karachi.

The JI leader condemned the controversial event saying that all the social norms and values of our society were violated openly by a few negative-minded people.

He also demanded of the government to hold a high-level inquiry and unearth the organisers, facilitators and supporters of the said activity. Zaffar said that the inappropriate ceremony at the IBA violated the decorum and grace of the institute.

He added the prestigious institute should not become a vehicle to further the agenda of unscrupulous elements. Meanwhile, some student organisations held a protest at the main entrance of the University of Karachi on Monday against the controversial event at the IBA. They held placards calling for promoting the positive values of Pakistani society.