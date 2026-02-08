Martha Stewart on surviving rigorous times amid upcoming memoir release
Martha Stewart is reportedly working on a new memoir slated to be released in 2027
Martha Stewart has opened up about a defining chapter of her life as she reflected on the period when she stepped away from Wall Street to focus on family and ultimately discovered her true calling.
According to a new report from PEOPLE Magazine, Stewart began her career as a stockbroker on Wall Street after graduating from Barnard College in 1963.
However, after becoming a mother, she left New York City and relocated to Westport, Connecticut, where she raised her daughter Alexis with her then-husband, Andrew Stewart.
“I was living two very distinctly different lives,” she explained.
“And the life of the homemaker was more interesting to me than the life on Wall Street.”
Stewart went on to launch an at-home catering business, which rapidly expanded into a multimillion-dollar enterprise and paved the way for her first book, Entertaining, published in 1982.
“That really changed my life,” she said.
“I found my voice – and I think I'd found my career.”
The book proved to be a major success, and 43 years after its original release, Entertaining has been reissued.
It has also been reported that the media mogul is currently working on a memoir, set for release in 2027.
“I have survived the rigors of time, of marriage, of childbearing, of building a business from scratch,” she claimed.
“I have survived very nicely, and I think I make the most of it.”
Reflecting on her wider impact, Stewart credited her journey with inspiring countless women to pursue their own ambitions.
“I think I helped so many other women believe in their own ideas and their own business plans and their own paths to glory,” she added.
“Many other women have built amazing companies and done very well. I think I had a good part in that.”
