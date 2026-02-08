Sarah Ferguson's silence a 'weakness or strategy'

“Right now, she’s not in a strong position at all.”

Sarah Ferguson has stayed silent and away from public eye since the latest Epstein scandal resurfaced and the former Duchess of York lost titles and the Royal Lodge.

The only glimpse of Sarah came when she was rushed in to attend the christening of her granddaughter, Athena Mapelli-Mozzi, in a blacked-out Range Rover.

Commenting on Sarah’s silence, a PR expert Chad Teixeira believes that while the door “is barely open”, the former Duchess may not have given up on the hope of a future return.

“The reality is that public tolerance for anything that appears tone-deaf or dismissive on this subject is extremely low,” the expert said.

He added, “Any attempt to reappear too quickly risks reopening wounds rather than moving the narrative on.”

Chad continued, “Silence, in this moment, is not weakness, and in fact a strategy. When a story is this emotionally charged, absence allows public anger to cool, and the worst thing she could do is try to talk her way through it. The public does not want explanations, and it certainly does not want justifications.”

Moreover, royal expert Lydia Starbuck has said Sarah no longer has her courtesy title, and her “formal links with the Royal Family are over for good.”

She went on saying, “Right now, she’s not in a strong position at all.”

"She’s already told her story, and any interview about her friendship with Jeffrey Epstein is a massive risk and one she is unlikely to take.”