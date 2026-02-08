Chicago child, 8, dead after 'months of abuse, starvation', two arrested

An eight-year-old boy has died after what police describe as months of neglect and abuse, with his mother and her boyfriend now charged with murder.

Emergency crews were called to a home on Cedar Lake Road in Round Lake Beach on Friday, where the child was found unresponsive, accoridng to a report by ABC 7 Chicago.

Officers said the boy appeared severely malnourished and had visible bruising across his body.

He was rushed to hospital but later pronounced dead.

Investigators say the signs pointed to something far more serious than a medical emergency.

"Evidence shows the child had been subject to long-term neglect, physical abuse, and mental abuse," police said in a statement.

The boy’s identity has not been released.

By Friday night, officers arrested his mother Dominique Servant, and her boyfriend, Joey L. Ruffin. Both now face two counts of first-degree murder and one count of child endangerment causing death.

According to police, preliminary autopsy findings reveal the child suffered ‘long-term malnourishment and physical abuse,’ though the coroner’s full report is still pending.

Neighbours reported a heavy police and fire presence as investigators combed the property, trying to piece together what authorities believe was sustained mistreatment inside the home.

Servant and Ruffin are due to appear in court on Sunday.

Police have not released further details about how long the alleged abuse had been ongoing.