Cardi B says THIS about Bad Bunny's Grammy statement

Cardi B expressed her admiration for Bad Bunny following his viral 2026 Grammy Awards speech.

As the Puerto Rican superstar prepares to headline Super Bowl halftime performance, he received praise from fellow superstar Cardi B for his bold Grammy statement.

For those unaware, Bad Bunny surprised everyone with a shocking statement during his acceptance speech for the Album of the Year award for Debi Tirar Mas Fotos. While accepting the award, Bunny declared "ICE out," emphasizing dignity, humanity, and unity. "Before I say thanks to God, I'm going to say ICE out," he said.

Bunny rejected the labels placed on immigrants, saying, "we are not savages. We are not animals. We are not aliens."

It is pertinent to mention that the win marked the first time a Spanish-language album took the top prize.

Now, speaking with The Associated Press, Cardi B said that she's proud of Bunny. The rapper said, "I’m proud of everything that he’s been standing up for against ICE and everything."

She also noted, "It just feels like everything is aligned right now."

The rapper, whose own background reflects Afro-Caribbean heritage, admitted, "It just shows how Hispanics, Latinos,... We standing. They standing. We are all standing."

Furthermore, with Cardi B set to attend the 2026 Super Bowl halftime to support her boyfriend Steffon Diggs, she also hinted that sharing the stage, particularly around her collaborated hit with Bad Bunny, I Like It, would be "exciting."