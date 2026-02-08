Travis Kelce's true feelings about Taylor Swift's pal Ryan Reynolds revealed

Travis Kelce's true feelings about his fiancee Taylor Swift's friend Ryan Reynolds have been revealed.

Celebrity insider Rob Shuter has unveiled that the NFL star, who has in relationship with Swift since summer 2023, was never a fan of the Deadpool star.

With reports of tensions between Swift and Blake Lively, wife of Reynolds, who were once very close pals, insiders revealed that Kelce believed the actor to be very performative.

Sources claim that he "doesn't trust him," and that he thinks that Reynolds is always portraying a character.

During the early days of their relationship, now engaged Kelce and Swift were often spotted on double dates with Lively and Reynolds. However, sources now claim that the Kansas City Chiefs tight end "hated the double-dating."

"He felt like it was all optics and no authenticity," the tipster said.

Furthermore, another tipster shared, "Travis is blunt and real. Ryan is curated. That contrast never worked."

In fact, Kelce reportedly tolerated the situation for Swift's sake, but "kept his distance emotionally."

"He didn't trust him enough to relax," the source said.

For those unaware, Taylor Swift and Blake Lively's friendship began to show the signs of strain following reports suggesting that the Lover hitmaker desire to distance herself from the drama surrounding the Gossip Girl alum's legal battle with It Ends with Us director Justin Baldoni.

Moreover, the true thoughts of Travis Kelce on Ryan Reynolds were unveiled following the leaked texts between Lively and Swift.