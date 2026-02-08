Major Hollywood stars descend on 2026 Super Bowl's exclusive party

Fanatics CEO invites top Hollywood stars to Super Bowl bash

Ahead of the Super Bowl game, Michael Rubin, the CEO of Fanatics, held an exclusive party in San Francisco on Saturday, attended by several top stars in Hollywood.



The annual bash is regarded as one of the most sought-after parties during Big Game Weekend. According to Page Six, Tom Brady, the NFL legend, was one of the first celebrities to arrive on the red carpet.

Following him were Alix Earle, an internet influencer; musician J Balvin; Odell Beckham Jr., an NFL star; and Jamie Foxx.

In addition, A-lister celebrities Jay-Z, MGK, Kendall Jenner, and Kevin Costner also attended the gala.

Rubin, who was the person behind the star-studded bash, tells Page Six he is a fan of the Patriots team, as he shares, “I get one of my closest friends, Robert, [and Kraft Group president] Jonathan Kraft actually being in the game, that helps, by the way, when your friends are playing in the game."

“What’s going to make it a great week is that, we’re going to have the best party ever today and then the [New England Patriots] are going to win the game tomorrow.”

Further, the gala featured live performances from Cardi B, SZA, Travis Scott, Ciara, 21 Savage, Don Toliver, Chase B and Nelly and Ashanti.

Here are the rest of the celebrities who attended Rubin's 2026 Super Bowl party, Zac Efron, Sofía Vergara, Jon Bon Jovi, Diplo, Kevin Hart, Meek Mill, Lil Baby, Teyana Taylor, Russell Wilson, Shaboozey, Drew Brees, 2 Chainz, French Montana, Reggie Bush, and Guy Fieri.

Fat Joe, Becky G, Tiffany Haddish, Keegan-Michael Key, Adam Devine, Emma Roberts, Livvy Dunne, Kevin Hart, Danny Amendola, Ja Rule, Lala Anthony, Camille Kostek, Kyle, and Kristin Juszczyk.