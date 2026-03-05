Britney Spears' emotions inside jail revealed after DUI arrest
Britney Spears' family will stay with her amid her difficult time over her arrest and subsequent release
Britney Spears was arrested on Wednesday for driving under the influence in Ventura County, California.
During the arrest while she was being booked, an insider told TMZ she was extremely emotional, with the source describing that she "cried a lot".
Though the Toxic hitmaker has now been released.
Britney Spears' rep drops statement
Amid such a shocking event, Spears' rep has released a statement, telling People, "This was an unfortunate incident that is completely inexcusable."
The spokesperson added that the Grammy will follow the rule after being released from jail.
"Britney is going to take the right steps and comply with the law, and hopefully this can be the first step in long overdue change that needs to occur in Britney’s life."
The rep also said the Spears family will spend time with her to support her during her difficult time.
"Hopefully, she can get the help and support she needs during this difficult time. Her boys are going to be spending time with her. Her loved ones are going to come up with an overdue needed plan to set her up for success for well-being."
-
How did Lou Holtz die?
-
Is Gen Z becoming the most conservative generation? ‘Progressive Paradox’ explained
-
Sarah J Maas makes exciting announcement for ‘Acotar’ series
-
Jodie Sweetin breaks silence on her bond with Candace Cameron Bure: 'Not gonna hug'
-
Brooklyn Beckham reacts negatively to birthday tributes from David, Victoria
-
David Harbour’s ex faced extreme humiliation at Lily Allen’s producer's birthday bash
-
Marlon Wayans drops bombshell statement about 'cancel culture' ahaed of 'Scary Movie 6'
-
Khloe Kardashian considering having third child 'on her own'