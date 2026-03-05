Britney Spears' emotions inside jail revealed after DUI arrest

Britney Spears in jail while being booked: 'She cried a lot'

Britney Spears was arrested on Wednesday for driving under the influence in Ventura County, California.



During the arrest while she was being booked, an insider told TMZ she was extremely emotional, with the source describing that she "cried a lot".

Though the Toxic hitmaker has now been released.

Britney Spears' rep drops statement

Amid such a shocking event, Spears' rep has released a statement, telling People, "This was an unfortunate incident that is completely inexcusable."

The spokesperson added that the Grammy will follow the rule after being released from jail.

"Britney is going to take the right steps and comply with the law, and hopefully this can be the first step in long overdue change that needs to occur in Britney’s life."

The rep also said the Spears family will spend time with her to support her during her difficult time.

"Hopefully, she can get the help and support she needs during this difficult time. Her boys are going to be spending time with her. Her loved ones are going to come up with an overdue needed plan to set her up for success for well-being."