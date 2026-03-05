Britney Spears arrested over drunk driving by highway police
Britney Spears was arrested in Ventura County, California
Britney Spears, in a shocking development, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol last night for driving under the influence.
According to TMZ, she was released after being handcuffed in Ventura County. However, she has now been released.
The news of the arrest comes on the heels of the Toxic hitmaker winning a permanent restraining order against her stalker, Donald.
Per the Grammy winner, the person, who is 51 years old, has been harassing her since 2013. It began with bullying on the internet, with posts that the musician's team describes as "largely incoherent; several could be interpreted as threatening to harm” her.
However, Donald was reportedly not solely involved in cyberbullying Spears. Last year, he was arrested for trespassing in Spears' home in Los Angeles.
Now, the court has ordered him to stay 100 years away from the singer until 2030.
Meanwhile, Donald, according to court docs, has a “long and concerning criminal history", including convictions for criminal trespass and aggravated assault in 2019.
