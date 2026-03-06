Photo: Nicola Peltz expresses a rare response to query about David, Victoria Beckham in new interview

Nicola Peltz is seemingly staying tight lipped about her husband Brooklyn Beckham's ongoing rift with his parents, Victoria and David Beckham.

During her latest interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the actress, currently promoting her new flick Prima, was asked about how she is navigating the drama with her in-laws.

As fans will be aware, Brooklyn and Nicola's marriage has received massive public attention since their rift with parents Victoria and David Beckham, started.

Playing mum about the query, Nicola paid the it no heed and began promoting her new ballerina project which she said she's been editing for "the past two and a half weeks."

"So honestly, I’ve been in the editing room. We haven’t had weekends. We’ve just been trying to make a deadline [for Cannes]. And it’s been so amazing to just put my focus on that and be creative."

She concluded, "It’s been really fun doing that, and I’m really excited for it to come out."

Meanwhile, a different reported established that the family feud has been taxing the youngest Beckham sibling, Harper Beckham, who is deeply sensitive and holds her dear eldest brother very close.

The headline-making rift has been "very hard" on the 14-year-old sensitive teen.

The tipster also mentioned that the shift in their dynamic has left a noticeable void in her daily life, as the consistent presence she once relied on has faded into sporadic digital check-ins.

"But texting occasionally and a phone call for her birthday is nothing compared to how much attention he used to give her. It's sad and confusing for Harper," tipped a source.