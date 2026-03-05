Photo: Justin Timberlake receives rare advice to win latest legal battle post 'embarrassing' June 2024 DUI arrest

Justin Timberlake is seemingly trying hard not to let the world watch the footage of his DUI arrest.

As per the latest report of Us Weekly, the singing sensation filed a lawsuit regarding the bodycam footage of his June arrest.

In this filing made in Suffolk County Supreme Court, the singer’s legal team sought a judge's order to block the Sag Harbor Police Department from releasing the 8 hour recording alleging that its public dissemination would constitute an "unwarranted invasion of personal privacy."

The move comes after various media outlets filed Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests to obtain the footage.

Moreover, while speaking on the latest episode of Legally Us, family law specialist Rachael Bennett shared her two cents on the matter.

Weighing in on whether the pop star has a winning hand, Bennett explained, “Justin Timberlake can try to block the release of the bodycam footage, but under the Freedom of Information Law Act police video is generally considered public record, so that means that the default is disclosure unless a really specific exception applies.”

Bennett noted that Timberlake’s team is leaning heavily on the emotional and reputational impact the footage might have, which might work in his favour.

Analyzing his potential strategy, she remarked, “I would say his strongest argument would be privacy concerns or claiming that the release could interfere with an ongoing case,” after she concluded.