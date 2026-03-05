Savannah Guthrie's first interview since mom Nancy missing on the cards?

Savannah Guthrie returns to 'Today' for set visit as mom Nancy's investigations deepen

Savannah Guthrie, who has been reeling from her mom Nancy's disappearance for over a month, has returned to her show, Today.



But she has not returned to the airwaves, only for a set visit. It is also possible; a report in The Hollywood Reporter hinted she may give her first interview since her mum went missing on Feb. 1.

“Savannah Guthrie stopped by the studio this morning to be with and thank her Today colleagues,” the NBC spokesperson said. “While she plans to return to the show on air, she remains focused right now supporting her family and working to help bring Nancy home.”

It's unclear when Savannah will return to the air. She has been off-air since an unknown captor abducted her mother, Nancy, from her home in Tucson, Arizona.

Meanwhile, the investigation into the 84-year-old is intensifying. However, law enforcement agencies, the Pima County Sheriff's Office, and the FBI have so far no serious leads.