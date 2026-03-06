Stefon Diggs’ mother appears unfazed by the drama surrounding her son and Cardi B

Stefon Diggs’ mum attended Cardi B's concert on Thursday after the NFL player’s Patriots exit.

As the wide receiver made headlines for his release from the New England Patriots on Thursday, his mother Stephanie Diggs was preparing for a night out at the rapper’s Little Miss Drama Tour stop in Texas.

The self-described “NFL mum” documented the build-up on Instagram Stories, teasing what she called an “epic night” ahead of the show in Houston.

In one clip, she joked that the outing had been arranged especially for her. “She had to fly me in,” Stephanie said, also revealing the pair enjoyed a massage beforehand.

She later asked followers whether she should wear “heels or sneakers” to the concert, eventually choosing the latter. Stephanie showed off her completed “British babe” look in a series of posts.

Her outfit included a white button-up shirt and black tie, styled with a red plaid skirt and matching hat. She also wore sheer over-the-knee stockings and black combat boots.

“Ready to party,” she wrote alongside photos with a friend. “Class is in session.”

Social media users quickly reacted to the 66-year-old attending the concert despite her son’s recent split from Cardi B. Some commenters suggested the gesture hinted at where her loyalties lie.

Diggs and the rapper were first linked romantically in February 2025. They waited three months before stepping out publicly together at a National Basketball Association game.

In September that year, Cardi revealed she was expecting her fourth child and her first with Diggs. Their son was born two months later.

By the time Diggs played in Super Bowl LX in February, speculation had begun that the relationship was under strain.

Reports later suggested the rapper stepped back from the relationship after tensions escalated. Cardi, who also shares three children with Offset, confirmed during a Los Angeles performance that she is currently single.