Astronaut Ron Garan reveals Earth’s ‘Big Lie’ discovered from orbit

Former NASA astronaut Ron Garan, who spent 178 days in space and completed nearly 3,000 orbits describes the “Overview Effect” as a shift that flips priorities: ecology over economy. He famously notes that there are no passengers on Spaceship Earth. Garan argues global systems wrongly treat planetary life as secondary to profit, a perspective he details in his book The Orbital Perspective and in talks such as his 2022 Big Think interview.

Reactions have been a mixture of awe at escaping earthly illusions, calls to share space-based perspectives, and lighthearted jokes about astronauts simply craving fresh fruit and beer. Garam firmly believes that our global problems are not individual crises, but rather symptoms of a root perception problem: our problem to see ourselves as a unified planetary species.

Most importantly, his message to humanity is meant to underscore the fact we are interconnected organisms living on a fragile and finite ship.

Garan’s discovery underscores that when we finally align our actions with the reality seen from space, we realize we are all aboard one fragile and interconnected vessel.