King Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Edward still shield Andrew from police

No one wants Andrew questioned

King Charles, Princess Anne and Prince Edward are still shielding their disgraced brother Andrew from police, it has been claimed.

According to royal expert Rob Shuter, some senior British royal are not prepared to hand over former Duke of York to police scrutiny—and behind the palace walls, protection remains firmly in place.

The palace insider revealed, “They’re still circling the wagons. No one wants Andrew questioned. The instinct is still to protect.”

According to sources, King Charles, along with Princess Anne and Prince Edward, are all said to be soft on their brother, favoring quiet containment over confrontation, the royal expert continued.

“They want this managed privately,” the source explains. “Handled internally. Kept away from authorities.”

The fresh claims came days after Andrew was reported to police over 2010 trafficking allegations by anti-monarchy group Republic.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has been formally reported to the police following allegations he was involved in the trafficking of a woman to the UK.

Campaign group Republic has also previously challenged the Met police to act on a slew of accusations against Andrew.

Meanwhile, a Thames Valley police spokesperson has said: “We are aware of reports about a woman said to have been taken to an address in Windsor in 2010 for sexual purposes. We are assessing the information in line with our established procedures.”