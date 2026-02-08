Anthropic targets OpenAI ads with new Claude homepage messaging

Anthropic is once again drawing attention for taking subtle but pointed shots at OpenAI. This time, the move comes through a quiet, noticeable update in Claude’s homepage, where the chatbot now openly highlights that it offers “ad-free chats”.

The updated Claude homepage opens with a friendly introduction, terming the assistant as a tool for “working, imagining, and deep thinking”. Below which, Anthropic describes three essential features: users can ask unlimited questions, built-in safety features, and a clear mention that Claude will never display advertisements.

The company does not identify its rivals directly, yet its current advertising strategy creates a funny yet strong humour against its competitor chatbot ChatGPT, for which OpenAI announced it is going to roll out ads.

The update quickly caught attention on social media. An X user shared a screenshot of the new homepage, joking that "Anthropic won’t stop COOKING OpenAI” after spotting the “ad-free chats” line placed front and centre. The post spread widely, adding fuel to the ongoing rivalry between the two AI companies.

This is not the first time Anthropic has humorously targeted OpenAI; just days earlier, the company made its Super Bowl advertising debut with a commercial that mocked the idea of ads interrupting AI conversations. The ad showed a chatbot-like character suddenly pitching a product mid-conversation, ending with the tagline: “Ads are coming to AI. But not to Claude.”

Anthropic has increasingly framed Claude as a safer, more user-focused AI assistant. Anthropic wants to establish itself as a distinct company by highlighting its commitment to trust and safety while providing users an experience without advertisements, which OpenAI currently develops through its search for new revenue sources.