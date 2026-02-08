Winter Olympics 2026: When & where to watch the iconic Ice dance ?
Winter Olympics 2026' Ice dance performing stars' list, format and dance schedule, all details revealed
Soon as the Winter Olympics 2026 fever begins, the excitement for the iconic ice dance multiplies.
The Winter Olympic 2026 Games in Milano Cortina figure skating individual competitions will start with a bang,the ice dance event, and seems to be breathtaking.
As Americans, Madison Chock and Evan Bates look to turn three straight world titles into Olympic gold.
Moreover, three reigning world champions Madison Chock and Evan Bates enter the thrilling competition as the ones to watch, but they'll face stiff competition in the form of a newly formed partnership between Laurence Fournier Beaudry and reigning Olympic gold medalist Guillaume Cizeron.
Previously Cizeron captured the Olympic title At Beijing 2022 with former partner Gabriella Papadakis.
Format of ice dance competition at Milano Cortina 2026
In ice dance competitions, skaters perform both a rhythm dance and a free dance. The music genre for the short program is chosen each year by the International Skating Union (ISU). The theme for 2026 is "The Music, Dance Styles and Feeling of the 1990s."
The scores for each event are decided by a panel of two technical specialists and a technical controller, which determines the level of execution of the technical element performed by the skaters. The quality of execution and other artistic elements, such as interpretation, are decided by a panel of nine judges.
The sum of the scores determines the winner at the end of the two rounds.
The star list and complete schedule of ice dance at Milano Cortina 2026 revealed:
The Olympic figure skating medalist shares list of the skaters to watch in the ice dance competition at Milano Cortina 2026.
Who has qualified for ice dance at Milano Cortina 2026?
Here are the teams qualified to compete at Milano Cortina 2026:
Australia
Holly Harris / Jason Chan
Canada
Piper Gilles / Paul Poirier
Marjorie Lajoie / Zachary Lagha
Marie-Jade Lauriault / Romain Le Gac
China
Wang Shiyue / Liu Xinyu
Czech Republic
Natálie Taschlerová / Filip Taschler
Kateřina Mrázková / Daniel Mrázek
Finland
Juulia Turkkila / Matthias Versluis
France
Laurence Fournier Beaudry / Guillaume Cizeron
Evgeniia Lopareva / Geoffrey Brissaud
Georgia
Diana Davis / Gleb Smolkin
Germany
Jennifer Janse van Rensburg / Benjamin Steffan
Great Britain
Phebe Bekker / James Hernandez
Lilah Fear / Lewis Gibson
Italy
Charlène Guignard / Marco Fabbri
Lithuania
Allison Reed / Saulius Ambrulevičius
South Korea
Hannah Lim / Ye Quan
Spain
Olivia Smart / Tim Dieck
Sofía Val / Asaf Kazimov
United States
Christina Carreira / Anthony Ponomarenko
Madison Chock / Evan Bates
Emilea Zingas / Vadym Kolesnik
Where will ice dance take place during Milano Cortina 2026?
Competition will take place at the Milano Ice Skating Arena.
Full schedule of ice dance at Milano Cortina 2026
All times CET (UTC+1) and subject to change.
9 February - 19:20 Rhythm Dance
11 February - 19:30 Free Dance
How to watch the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026
You can watch the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 through traditional broadcasts and streaming on the platforms of various media rights holders (MRHs) for each territory.
These include but are not limited to:
Australia—Nine
Brazil – TV Globo, CazéTV
Canada – CBC, Bell Media, Rogers Media
Pan Europe–Warner Bros Discovery (HBO Max, Eurosport), national EBU broadcasters
France—Warner Bros Discovery, France TV
Germany – Warner Bros Discovery, ARD, ZDF
Italy – Warner Bros Discovery, RAI
Japan – Japan Consortium (NHK, JBA, Fuji TV, Nippon TV, TBS, TV Asahi, TV Tokyo)
Netherlands – Warner Bros Discovery, NOS
New Zealand – Sky
People's Republic of China – China Media Group (CCTV, Yangshipin)
Republic of Korea – JTBC, Naver
Switzerland – Warner Bros Discovery, SRF, RTS, RSI
United Kingdom – Warner Bros Discovery (Discovery+, TNT Sports), BBC Sport
United States of America – NBC Olympics, Peacock
Additionally, in selected regions, subject to restrictions, you can also watch action from Milano Cortina 2026 on the Olympic Channel via Olympics.com.
