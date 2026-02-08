Winter Olympics 2026: When & where to watch the iconic Ice dance ?

Soon as the Winter Olympics 2026 fever begins, the excitement for the iconic ice dance multiplies.

The Winter Olympic 2026 Games in Milano Cortina figure skating individual competitions will start with a bang,the ice dance event, and seems to be breathtaking.

As Americans, Madison Chock and Evan Bates look to turn three straight world titles into Olympic gold.

Moreover, three reigning world champions Madison Chock and Evan Bates enter the thrilling competition as the ones to watch, but they'll face stiff competition in the form of a newly formed partnership between Laurence Fournier Beaudry and reigning Olympic gold medalist Guillaume Cizeron.

Previously Cizeron captured the Olympic title At Beijing 2022 with former partner Gabriella Papadakis.

Format of ice dance competition at Milano Cortina 2026

In ice dance competitions, skaters perform both a rhythm dance and a free dance. The music genre for the short program is chosen each year by the International Skating Union (ISU). The theme for 2026 is "The Music, Dance Styles and Feeling of the 1990s."

The scores for each event are decided by a panel of two technical specialists and a technical controller, which determines the level of execution of the technical element performed by the skaters. The quality of execution and other artistic elements, such as interpretation, are decided by a panel of nine judges.

The sum of the scores determines the winner at the end of the two rounds.

The star list and complete schedule of ice dance at Milano Cortina 2026 revealed:

The Olympic figure skating medalist shares list of the skaters to watch in the ice dance competition at Milano Cortina 2026.

Who has qualified for ice dance at Milano Cortina 2026?

Here are the teams qualified to compete at Milano Cortina 2026:

Australia

Holly Harris / Jason Chan

Canada

Piper Gilles / Paul Poirier

Marjorie Lajoie / Zachary Lagha

Marie-Jade Lauriault / Romain Le Gac

China

Wang Shiyue / Liu Xinyu

Czech Republic

Natálie Taschlerová / Filip Taschler

Kateřina Mrázková / Daniel Mrázek

Finland

Juulia Turkkila / Matthias Versluis

France

Laurence Fournier Beaudry / Guillaume Cizeron

Evgeniia Lopareva / Geoffrey Brissaud

Georgia

Diana Davis / Gleb Smolkin

Germany

Jennifer Janse van Rensburg / Benjamin Steffan

Great Britain

Phebe Bekker / James Hernandez

Lilah Fear / Lewis Gibson

Italy

Charlène Guignard / Marco Fabbri

Lithuania

Allison Reed / Saulius Ambrulevičius

South Korea

Hannah Lim / Ye Quan

Spain

Olivia Smart / Tim Dieck

Sofía Val / Asaf Kazimov

United States

Christina Carreira / Anthony Ponomarenko

Madison Chock / Evan Bates

Emilea Zingas / Vadym Kolesnik

Where will ice dance take place during Milano Cortina 2026?

Competition will take place at the Milano Ice Skating Arena.

Full schedule of ice dance at Milano Cortina 2026

All times CET (UTC+1) and subject to change.

9 February - 19:20 Rhythm Dance

11 February - 19:30 Free Dance

How to watch the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026

You can watch the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 through traditional broadcasts and streaming on the platforms of various media rights holders (MRHs) for each territory.

These include but are not limited to:

Australia—Nine

Brazil – TV Globo, CazéTV

Canada – CBC, Bell Media, Rogers Media

Pan Europe–Warner Bros Discovery (HBO Max, Eurosport), national EBU broadcasters

France—Warner Bros Discovery, France TV

Germany – Warner Bros Discovery, ARD, ZDF

Italy – Warner Bros Discovery, RAI

Japan – Japan Consortium (NHK, JBA, Fuji TV, Nippon TV, TBS, TV Asahi, TV Tokyo)

Netherlands – Warner Bros Discovery, NOS

New Zealand – Sky

People's Republic of China – China Media Group (CCTV, Yangshipin)

Republic of Korea – JTBC, Naver

Switzerland – Warner Bros Discovery, SRF, RTS, RSI

United Kingdom – Warner Bros Discovery (Discovery+, TNT Sports), BBC Sport

United States of America – NBC Olympics, Peacock

Additionally, in selected regions, subject to restrictions, you can also watch action from Milano Cortina 2026 on the Olympic Channel via Olympics.com.