Wild acquire Michael McCarron from Predators in trade for 2028 second round pick

The Minnesota Wild have acquired centre Michael McCarron from the Nashville Predators in exchange for a 2028 second round pick.

The trade was first reported by Michael Russo of The Athletic and later confirmed by both teams.

McCarron, 30, was originally selected in the first round of the 2013 NHL Draft by the Montreal Canadiens.

He spent several seasons developing in the American Hockey League before becoming a regular NHL player in his late twenties.

Known for his physical style and face off ability, McCarron currently holds a 52.8 percent win rate at the face off dot.

He posted a career best season in 2023 to 24 with 12 goals and 22 points. This season he has recorded five goals and 12 points in 59 games.

Minnesota will take on McCarron’s $900,000 salary cap hit, which expires after this season.

The move adds depth to the Wild’s bottom six forward group. The team has struggled in defensive zone face offs and McCarron provides a physical presence.

He has also reached the 100 penalty minute mark in each of the past two seasons.

McCarron could make his debut for Minnesota as soon as Friday when the Wild face the Vegas Golden Knights.