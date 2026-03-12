Is Travis Hunter divorcing wife Leanna Lenee after she cheated on him? Here’s the truth

Rumours about Jacksonville Jaguars star Travis Hunter divorcing his wife Leanna Lenee have resurfaced online after a viral video circulated on social media.

The clip claims Hunter discussed catching his wife cheating and paying large monthly payments as part of a divorce settlement.

In the video he purportedly says: "I gotta pay her 200k a month for the rest of my life she played me chat".

However, reports revealed that the video is fake and that the claims about a divorce are not true.

Hunter and Lenee are still married and there are no credible reports suggesting they have filed for divorce.

Speculation about their relationship first began in the summer of 2025 when rumours spread online accusing Lenee of cheating.

The claims also alleged she had filed for divorce and sought millions from Hunter’s rookie contract with the Jaguars.

The rumours were linked to a TikTok video posted in December 2024. In the video, Lenee spoke about mental health struggles and online criticism. The clip was later misinterpreted online as relating to problems in their marriage.

Hunter has not publicly addressed the rumours directly. Instead, he and Lenee have posted photos together on social media that appeared to show them happy.

The couple met in 2022 while at college and married in May 2025. They recently welcomed their first child together.