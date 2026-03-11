Victoria Mboko defeats Amanda Anisimova to advance to Indian Wells quarterfinals

Canada’s Victoria Mboko advanced to the quarterfinals of the BNP Paribas Open after defeating American star Amanda Anisimova on Tuesday.

Mboko secured a convincing 6-4, 6-1 victory in the round of 16 at the Indian Wells tournament.

The 10th-seeded Canadian delivered a strong performance, finishing the match with five aces and four double faults.

Mboko held all eight of her service games and won four of nine return games and also converted all four break points during the match.

After this Mboko moves on to the women’s singles quarterfinals where she will face top-seeded Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus.

Sabalenka advanced after beating Naomi Osaka 6-2, 6-4.

The upcoming matchup will be a rematch of their Australian Open round-of-16 encounter, which Sabalenka won in straight sets.

While Mboko celebrated a strong victory, Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime was eliminated from the men’s singles draw earlier in the day.

The ninth-seeded Canadian lost 6-3, 7-6 (9) to France’s Arthur Fils.

Auger-Aliassime also exited men’s doubles play as he and American partner Sebastian Korda lost to Russia’s Karen Khachanov and Andrey Rublev in the round of 16.