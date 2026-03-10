Washington Capitals rout Calgary Flames 7-3 behind Connor McMichael's two goals

The Washington Capitals snapped their losing streak with a decisive 7-3 victory over the Calgary Flames on Monday night.

Connor McMichael scored twice to lead the Capitals offense as Washington ended a three game slide.

Justin Sourdif recorded a goal and two assists while Hendrix Lapierre added a goal and an assist. Meanwhile, Tom Wilson, Ethen Frank and Ryan Leonard also scored for Washington in the high scoring game.

The Capitals opened strong and built a 3-0 lead during the first period.

Wilson later added another goal before McMichael scored from the slot to end a personal seven game goal drought.

Calgary responded with a strong second period and tied the game after scoring three times. Matvei Gridin scored first before Blake Colemna and Yegor Sharangovich added short handed goals to even the score.

Washington regained control early in the third period. McMichael restored the lead with a rebound goal, and Sourdif scored just 23 seconds later.

Ethen Frank added an empty net goal late in the game and Ryan Leonard scored with 15.6 seconds remaining to extend his point streak to three games.