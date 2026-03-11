Heat's Bam Adebayo makes NBA history with 83-point night in win over Wizards

Miami Heat forward Bam Adebayo delivered a historic performance on Tuesday night, scoring 83 points in a win over the Washington Wizards.

The massive scoring night marks the second-highest single game total in NBA history as Adebayo’s performance now trails only Wilt Chamberlain’s legendary 100-point game on March 3, 1962.

Adebayo led the Heat to a dominant 150-129 victory over Washington. The 28-year-old forward shot 20 of 43 from the field and had a record-setting night.

He made 36 free throws on 43 attempts, both of which set new NBA single-game records.

Adebayo remained on the floor for most of the contest before being subbed out with just over one minute left in the game as Miami secured the win.

The historic performance also surpasses Kobe Bryant’s famous 81-point game for the Los Angeles Lakers against the Toronto Raptors on January 22, 2006.

Bryant’s total had stood for nearly two decades as the second-highest scoring game in league history.

Adebayo’s explosive night places him among the most remarkable scoring performances the NBA has ever seen, behind only Chamberlain’s record-setting outing more than 60 years ago.