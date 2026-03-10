Knicks fall to Clippers as Kawhi Leonard scores 29 leading Los Angeles to victory
The loss marked New York Knicks' third defeat in its last four games
The New York Knicks lost 126-118 to the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday night as Kawhi Leonard led the home team with 29 points.
According to The Associated Press, the win helped the Clippers improve to 32-32 and return to a .500 record for the first time since early November.
Bennedict Mathurin added 28 points for Los Angeles, including 22 in the second half off the bench, while Darius Garland contributed 23 points and seven assists in his second half.
Leonard also extended his scoring streak with his 42nd consecutive game of at least 20 points, making it the second longest active streak in the NBA.
For the Knicks, Karl Anthony Towns delivered a strong performance with 35 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists before fouling out late in the game. Jalen Brunson scored 28 points while OG Anunoby added 22.
The Knicks also closed within five points three times during the final four minutes.
However, Los Angeles pulled away in the closing moments after a three point play from Mathurin and a three pointer by Derrick Jones Jr.
The loss marked New York’s third defeat in its last four games.
-
Celtics vs Cavaliers: Jaylen Brown shines as Boston defeats Cleveland 109-98
-
George Russell claims Australian Grand Prix victory to secure first career championship lead as Mercedes takes 1-2
-
Dwight Yorke, Manchester United legend makes shocking career move
-
F1 2026 Australian GP qualifying results: George Russell secures pole as Verstappen crashes out
-
What advice did Arvid Lindblad receive from Lewis Hamilton before first F1 race weekend?
-
Who is Alexandra Eala, the tennis star drawing Taylor Swift comparisons?
-
Indian Wells tournament: Canadian stars Diallo and Shapovalov win while Andreescu is eliminated
-
F1 champion Lewis Hamilton wish to race in African Grand Prix before retiring