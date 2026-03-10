Knicks fall to Clippers as Kawhi Leonard scores 29 leading Los Angeles to victory

The New York Knicks lost 126-118 to the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday night as Kawhi Leonard led the home team with 29 points.

According to The Associated Press, the win helped the Clippers improve to 32-32 and return to a .500 record for the first time since early November.

Bennedict Mathurin added 28 points for Los Angeles, including 22 in the second half off the bench, while Darius Garland contributed 23 points and seven assists in his second half.

Leonard also extended his scoring streak with his 42nd consecutive game of at least 20 points, making it the second longest active streak in the NBA.

For the Knicks, Karl Anthony Towns delivered a strong performance with 35 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists before fouling out late in the game. Jalen Brunson scored 28 points while OG Anunoby added 22.

The Knicks also closed within five points three times during the final four minutes.

However, Los Angeles pulled away in the closing moments after a three point play from Mathurin and a three pointer by Derrick Jones Jr.

The loss marked New York’s third defeat in its last four games.