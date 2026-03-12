Who is Sonay Kartal’s ex-boyfriend Luke Ogbourn? Tennis star’s former relationship resurfaces

British tennis player Sonay Kartal continues to gain attention on the court as fans also revisit details about her former relationship with bodybuilder Luke Ogbourn.

Kartal has been making headlines after strong performances in major tournaments, including reaching the round of 16 at Indian Wells for the second straight year. She secured the milestone after defeating Madison Keys in a comeback victory.

The win made Kartal the first British woman to reach the fourth round of the event twice.

Kartal was born in London and grew up in Brighton with her family and is of Turkish descent, and her father previously owned both a “kebab takeaway” and “sit down restaurant” serving Turkish food.

Away from tennis, Kartal had been in a relationship with British bodybuilder and strongman Luke Ogbourn.

The pair made their relationship public in November 2023 after appearing together in photos shared on Ogbourn’s Instagram account.

Ogbourn was often seen supporting Kartal during her matches. He notably brought her flowers after she qualified for the first round of Wimbledon in 2024.

He also publicly celebrated her first WTA singles title at the Jasmin Open later that year.

Ogbourn has competed in several strength competitions and won a silver medal at the United Kingdom’s Strongest Man U23 competition in 2024 before later winning gold at Iron Beasts 2024.

Reports indicate that Kartal and Ogbourn have since ended their relationship.