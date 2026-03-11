Maxx Crosby trade drama unfolds as Ravens cancel deal with Raiders over medical concerns

A major NFL trade involving Maxx Crosby has fallen apart after the Baltimore Ravens reportedly backed out of a deal with the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Raiders announced on Tuesday that the Ravens had “backed out” of the trade agreement that would have sent the All-Pro defensive end to Baltimore in exchange for two first round draft picks.

According to ESPN, league sources said the Ravens withdrew from the deal because of medical concerns that surfaced during Crosby’s physical examination.

NFL trades are contingent on players passing physicals and are not finalized until the new league year officially begins Wednesday at 4:00PM.

Ravens officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The Raiders were expected to meet Tuesday evening to determine their next steps following the collapse of the agreement.

It remains unclear whether a revised trade involving Crosby could still happen.

The uncertainty comes after the Raiders committed significant money to several free agents earlier in the week, including new deals with Tyler Linderbaum, Quay Walker, Nakobe Dean and Kwity Paye.

Crosby had already publicly addressed the move on social media over the weekend.

"I know there's no guarantees in this. But I'm going to give everything in my heart and soul to bring a championship to Baltimore. There are no more words needed for that,” he said, per ESPN.

"I'm so excited. I cannot wait to get out to the city and meet everybody”, he added.

Crosby underwent surgery in January to repair a torn meniscus in his left knee after playing most of the season through the injury.