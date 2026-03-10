Chicago Blackhawks honour Troy Murray with tribute and moment of silence at united center

The Chicago Blackhawks honoured longtime player and broadcaster Troy Murray before their home game on Monday night.

According to a report by the Chicago Sun-Times, the tribute took place at the United Center ahead of the team’s matchup with the Utah Mammoth.

A video honouring Murray’s career was shown on the arena videoboard, followed by a moment of silence.

Murray died Saturday at the age of 63 after battling cancer since 2021.

The former NHL forward spent a large portion of his career with the Blackhawks and played 688 games for the franchise.

Murray also won the Selke Trophy in 1986, awarded to the NHL’s best defensive forward.

One of Murray’s most memorable moments came during the final game of the 1988-89 season against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

After his playing career, Murray became a broadcaster for the Blackhawks and was part of the team’s radio coverage during its three Stanley Cup championships in the 2010s.

Former Blackhawks coach Joel Quenneville remembered Murray while speaking to reporters in Anaheim: “He’s one of those guys that, in the Blackhawk lore of good guys, he’s right up there.”

Murray also won a Stanley Cup as a player with the Colorado Avalanche in 1996.