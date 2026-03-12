NBA star Kawhi Leonard scores high in Clippers vs Timberwolves game

Kawhi Leonard, NBA icon, scored 45 points and the Los Angeles Clippers routed the Minnesota Timberwolves 153-128 on Wednesday night.

Los Angeles have now moved above .500 with their third straight victory and sixth in seven games.

Eighth in the Western Conference at 33-32 after opening 6-21, the Clippers had their highest points total of the season.

They blew out Minnesota after beating New York on Monday night to open a five-game homestand.

Leonard was 15 of 20 from the field, 6 of 9 on 3s and made 9 of 10 free throws. Los Angeles made 19 of 37 3s.

Bennedict Mathurin scored 22 points for Los Angeles. Clippers newcomer Darius Garland had 21, hitting five 3-pointers.

Anthony Edwards led Minnesota with 36 points and Naz Reid had 18.

Minnesota dropped to sixth in the tight Western Conference, but only a half-game behind the third-place Lakers.

The Timberwolves have lost three in a row after winning five straight. They lost to the Lakers on Tuesday night to open four-game trip.

It is also pertinent to mention that Kawhi Leonard scored 18 points in the first quarter to help Los Angeles take a 38-27 lead.

He had 28 at the half, with the Clippers up 74-65, and went to the fourth with 39 and LA ahead 109-98.