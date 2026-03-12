NBA star Kawhi Leonard scores high in Clippers vs Timberwolves game
Los Angeles Clippers faced off Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday night
Kawhi Leonard, NBA icon, scored 45 points and the Los Angeles Clippers routed the Minnesota Timberwolves 153-128 on Wednesday night.
Los Angeles have now moved above .500 with their third straight victory and sixth in seven games.
Eighth in the Western Conference at 33-32 after opening 6-21, the Clippers had their highest points total of the season.
They blew out Minnesota after beating New York on Monday night to open a five-game homestand.
Leonard was 15 of 20 from the field, 6 of 9 on 3s and made 9 of 10 free throws. Los Angeles made 19 of 37 3s.
Bennedict Mathurin scored 22 points for Los Angeles. Clippers newcomer Darius Garland had 21, hitting five 3-pointers.
Anthony Edwards led Minnesota with 36 points and Naz Reid had 18.
Minnesota dropped to sixth in the tight Western Conference, but only a half-game behind the third-place Lakers.
The Timberwolves have lost three in a row after winning five straight. They lost to the Lakers on Tuesday night to open four-game trip.
It is also pertinent to mention that Kawhi Leonard scored 18 points in the first quarter to help Los Angeles take a 38-27 lead.
He had 28 at the half, with the Clippers up 74-65, and went to the fourth with 39 and LA ahead 109-98.
