Julian Hill agrees to deal with Patriots as NFL's new league year begins
Julian Hill, 25, previously spent three seasons with the Miami Dolphins
The New England Patriots have agreed to terms with Julian Hill and safety Mike Brown as the new NFL league year begins.
According to NFL Media, the two players joined the Patriots as unrestricted free agents shortly after the league year officially opened at 4:00PM ET on Wednesday.
Hill, 25, previously spent three seasons with the Miami Dolphins. The undrafted player out of Campbell entered the league in 2023 and appeared in 45 games with 26 starts during his time in the AFC East.
He has recorded 33 receptions for 288 yards in his career. Hill has also played a significant role as a blocker, logging 1,298 snaps on offence and 496 snaps on special teams.
Hill now joins a Patriots tight end group that includes Hunter Henry, CJ Dippre and Marshall Lang following Austin Hooper’s move to the Atlanta Falcons.
The team also added safety Mike Brown, 26, who entered the NFL as an undrafted rookie out of Miami of Ohio in 2022.
He appeared in 35 games for Tennessee and recorded 59 tackles and two passes defended during that span.
ESPN reported that Hill agreed to a three year deal while Brown signed a one year contract with New England.
