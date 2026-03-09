Joe Burrow’s text about Maxx Crosby trade sparks furious reaction from Ja'marr Chase

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase reacted strongly after learning that the Baltimore Ravens had traded for star pass rusher Maxx Crosby.

According to a report originally published by Fox News, Chase was streaming a video game online when he received a message from Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow about the trade.

After reading the text, Chase delivered an emotional reaction live on the stream: "Joe just [expletive] texted me. Ravens traded for Maxx Crosby. No [expletive]. No[expletive], brother.

"I’m [expletive] highly [expletive] right now. Oh my God."

Chase appeared shocked that another elite pass rusher had joined the AFC North, a division already known for its strong defensive players.

The division includes Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett and Pittsburgh Steelers All Pro linebacker T.J. Watt.

While reacting to the news, Chase added: "How do we let this [expletive] go to the [expletive] division bro?"

The Baltimore Ravens reportedly sent two first round picks to the Las Vegas Raiders to acquire Crosby, including the No. 14 overall pick in next month’s NFL Draft.

Crosby, a five time Pro Bowl edge rusher, spent seven seasons with the Raiders before the move to Baltimore.