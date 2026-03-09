Joe Burrow’s text about Maxx Crosby trade sparks furious reaction from Ja'marr Chase
Ja'marr Chase was streaming a video game online when he received a message from Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow about the trade
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase reacted strongly after learning that the Baltimore Ravens had traded for star pass rusher Maxx Crosby.
According to a report originally published by Fox News, Chase was streaming a video game online when he received a message from Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow about the trade.
After reading the text, Chase delivered an emotional reaction live on the stream: "Joe just [expletive] texted me. Ravens traded for Maxx Crosby. No [expletive]. No[expletive], brother.
"I’m [expletive] highly [expletive] right now. Oh my God."
Chase appeared shocked that another elite pass rusher had joined the AFC North, a division already known for its strong defensive players.
The division includes Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett and Pittsburgh Steelers All Pro linebacker T.J. Watt.
While reacting to the news, Chase added: "How do we let this [expletive] go to the [expletive] division bro?"
The Baltimore Ravens reportedly sent two first round picks to the Las Vegas Raiders to acquire Crosby, including the No. 14 overall pick in next month’s NFL Draft.
Crosby, a five time Pro Bowl edge rusher, spent seven seasons with the Raiders before the move to Baltimore.
-
What advice did Arvid Lindblad receive from Lewis Hamilton before first F1 race weekend?
-
Who is Alexandra Eala, the tennis star drawing Taylor Swift comparisons?
-
Indian Wells tournament: Canadian stars Diallo and Shapovalov win while Andreescu is eliminated
-
F1 champion Lewis Hamilton wish to race in African Grand Prix before retiring
-
2026 Winter Paralympics boycott: seven countries protest Russian participation at ceremony
-
Trump honors Lionel Messi, Inter Miami at White House after historic MLS title
-
2026 Winter Paralympics becomes ‘biggest ever in history’ despite boycott threats: Key highlights
-
British racers come under fire after Australian Grand Prix incident