Celtics vs Cavaliers: Jaylen Brown shines as Boston defeats Cleveland 109-98
The Boston Celtics defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers 109-98 on Sunday in a matchup between two Eastern Conference contenders.
Jaylen Brown led Boston with 23 points while also adding nine rebounds and eight assists as the Celtics pulled away in the second half.
Jayson Tatum scored 20 points in his second game back after recovering from a torn right Achilles.
He finished 6 of 16 from the field in 27 minutes and added six points in the fourth quarter.
Boston built a large lead in the third quarter and at one point was ahead 81-55. The Celtics later secured the win after Cleveland attempted a comeback late in the game.
Payton Pritchard contributed 18 points for Boston while Baylor Scheierman finished with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Neemias Queta also added 11 rebounds.
For Cleveland, Donovan Mitchell led the team with 30 points while Evan Mobley scored 24 points and grabbed eight rebounds. James Harden added 19 points and 10 assists.
The Cavaliers closed the gap to 94 86 midway through the fourth quarter after a three pointer from Jaylon Tyson.
However, Pritchard responded with a three pointer and two baskets to extend Boston’s lead again.
The win moves Boston within three games of the Eastern Conference leading Detroit Pistons.
