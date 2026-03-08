George Russell claims Australian Grand Prix victory to secure first career championship lead as Mercedes takes 1-2

In the 2026 Formula One season, George Russell secured victory at the Australian Grand Prix, achieving a remarkable win for Mercedes in the sport’s controversial new technical area. This marks the first time the Mercedes achieved a 1-2 finish without Lewis Hamilton since the 1955 Italian Grand Prix at Monza, which was won by five-time world champion Juan Manuel Fangio, with teammate Taruffi securing second position.

Russell moved into the lead on Lap 2, powering past Leclerc and holding him at bay down the straight. Leclerc used his overtake boost to retake the place a lap later through the high-speed chicane. It was a treat to watch the intriguing battle between the two race leaders.

Meanwhile, Norris was doing an incredible job maintaining a six-car-length gap to Verstappen, the two playing the energy management game. Russell clinched the season-opening victory by 2.9 seconds ahead of his teammate to lead the world championship for the first time in his Formula 1 career.

Mercedes' George Russell, who converted his pole position into a race victory, said: “ I’m feeling incredible, it was a hell of a fight at the beginning. We knew it was going to be challenging, and I got on the grid and I saw my battery level had nothing in the tank.”

“I am glad you guys enjoyed it, we had the suspicion that it was going to be a bit of a yoyo effect, as soon as one of us got in front it felt impossible to hold it.” he said.

Russell is looking calm, cool and collected in front, and ready to take his first win of the new campaign. It has been an eventful day in Melbourne, which started with home driver Oscar Piastri crashing out on his way to the grid. Australian fans will be pleased with the rest of the action on track, particularly the lead changes between George Russel and Charles Leclerc in the opening stages.

George Russell told Sky Sports that he didn't use his boost mode button-which allows drivers to use full power from the battery for attacking or defending during one of his duels with Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc for the race lead. He says he’s learning lessons for the next Grand Prix, which is only a few days away in China.