Panthers vs Islanders: Dmitry Kulikov returns from injured reserve as Schwindt hits IR

The Florida Panthers have made roster moves ahead of their Panthers vs Islanders matchup, on Sunday activating defenseman Dmitry Kulikov from injured reserve and placing forward Cole Schwindt on IR.

Kulikov, 35, has been sidelined since suffering an injury in the second game of the season. The veteran defenseman, who debuted with Florida in 2009 to 10 before returning for a second stint, has appeared in two games this season without recording a point.

Last year, he registered 13 points in 70 games and surpassed the 1,000 game milestone.

Schwindt, now in his fourth NHL season, has four points in 22 games this year and 12 points in 71 career appearances. Like Kulikov, he previously played for Florida before being reacquired this offseason.

Florida has struggled with injuries throughout the season. Aleksander Barkov has missed the entire year with a knee injury, and Matthew Tkachuk did not join the lineup until after the new year.