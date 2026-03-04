Arber Xhekaj rumours surface as Flames explore trade options with Canadiens

Arber Xhekaj has been brought up in trade discussions as the Calgary Flames reportedly explore a potential deal with the Montreal Canadiens ahead of the NHL trade deadline.

According to the Montreal Gazette’s Herb Zurkowsky, the Flames have shown interest in Canadiens defenceman Arber Xhekaj as the deadline approaches.

Calgary is expected to be among the sellers this year, sitting well outside the playoff picture with just over 20 games left in the season.

Xhekaj, 25, has become a fan favourite in Montreal due to his physical play and willingness to fight.

While known for his toughness, his offensive production has been limited and he has recorded 10 goals and 31 points in 216 career NHL games.

He carries a $1.3 million cap hit through the end of the season and will become a restricted free agent this summer.

Montreal is currently in a playoff position, which could make a trade involving Xhekaj less likely unless it becomes part of a larger deal.

Players such as Blake Coleman and Nazem Kadri have previously been mentioned in trade speculation involving Calgary as the NHL trade market begins to heat up.