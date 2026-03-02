Bulls vs Bucks: Giannis out, Simons and Williams sidelined

The Chicago Bulls host the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday afternoon in an Eastern Conference matchup, but both teams enter the game dealing with key injuries, according to Athlon Sports.

Milwaukee arrives with a 26-32 record after falling to the New York Knicks on Friday. Myles Turner led the Bucks with 19 points and four rebounds in that loss while Kyle Kuzma added 17 points.

The Bucks will be without star-forward Giannis Antetokounmpo and have ruled out Giannis as he continues to recover from a right calf strain that has kept him out since January 27. Taurean Prince also remains out following neck surgery earlier this season.

Chicago entered Sunday’s contest at 24-36 and rode an 11 game losing streak after a home loss to the Portland Trail Blazers. Matas Buzelis scored 20 points in that defeat while Tre Jones added 19 off the bench.

The Bulls have ruled out Anfernee Simons due to a fractured left wrist marking his fourth straight absence. Patrick Williams is also out with a right quad strain and is expected to miss at least a week.

Jalen Smith is sidelined with a right calf strain, while Zach Collins, Jaen Ivey and Noa Essengue remain out as they recover from injuries.