F1 title race: Who will win 2026 drivers’ and constructors’ championships?

The Formula 1 community is buzzing with anticipation after pre-season testing in Bahrain wrapped up last week; now the grid is lining up for the season opener in Australia on March 8. The biggest rule change in Formula 1 history has the potential to deliver surprising results during the 2026 season.

The teams started with a dynamic combination of new chassis, engines and active aerodynamics. How well the Drivers’ and Constructors’ Championships look when the curtain falls in December following 24 races?

McLaren dominated last season as Britain’s Lando Norris was crowned champion for the first time last season, with the team securing back-to-back Constructor titles with six races to spare. However, this time Mercedes and George Russell have emerged as early pre-season favourites following their preparatory training.

Meanwhile, Aston Martin, despite featuring an Adrian Newey-designed car, struggled to maintain pace during the six days of testing in Bahrain.

The season has yet to officially begin in Australia next weekend , but predictions suggest the two championships will be determined by the drivers selected first, authorized by team decisions. March 6 is the deadline to submit final choices and to reveal what’s coming next for viewers.