Aryna Sabalenka announces 'forever' with partner Georgios

Aryna Sabalenka is engaged!

Her ultra-rich boyfriend has popped the question with a huge diamond ring.

The women's tennis number one looked genuinely stunned as Georgios Frangulis dropped to one knee to propose.

Surrounded by flowers and candles - and someone with a phone to capture the moment for Instagram purposes - Sabalenka, 27, said “yes” before locking lips with her new fiancé.

The clip then switched to a close-up of the mega ring on her finger. In posting the video to her £4.7million followers, Sabalenka wrote: "You & me, forever 3.3.26," with infinity, ring and white heart emojis.

In additional clips on her Instagram story, Sabalenka displayed the ring once more and wrote: "Well, I obviously had NO idea this was happening tonight [laughing face emoji]."

Sabalenka and Frangulis, a Brazilian-born entrepreneur of Greek descent, confirmed their relationship after the pair were spotted together at the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix in Italy in 2024.

At the time, Frangulis's Oakberry company backed the Haas F1 team before moving to Alpine last year.

Frangulis established Oakberry, a healthy fast-food enterprise specialising in acai bowls and smoothies, in 2016. Over the last decade, the brand has grown to more than 35 countries.

The pair are also connected commercially as Oakberry sponsors Sabalenka. Upon revealing the deal, Frangulis said: "Aryna Sabalenka is a great example of the future of tennis and we are working closely with her to create some really exciting things over the years."

His wealth is estimated at around £80million, primarily through Oakberry. That is considerably larger than Ayna Sabalenka's net worth, which Forbes reports to be around £14.5m.