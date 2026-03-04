Cole Smith joins Golden Knights in deal with Nashville Predators

Cole Smith has been traded to the Vegas Golden Knights from the Nashville Predators in exchange for defenseman Christoffer Sedoff and a 2028 third round pick.

According to TSN, Smith left Tuesday’s game against the Columbus Blue Jackets early after a brief three second shift in the first period.

Reports later suggested the winger was waiting for a potential trade as discussions progressed.

The 30-year-old is in the final year of a two year contract with a $1 million salary cap hit.

As a pending unrestricted free agent, the Predators moved the veteran winger as part of their ongoing roster transition.

Smith is known for his physical play and defensive responsibility and has recorded six goals and four assists for 10 points in 41 games this season.

Vegas receives a depth forward who can bring energy and physicality to the team’s bottom six.

Sedoff heads to Nashville as part of the trade. The defenseman signed with Vegas as an undrafted free agent in 2023 and has spent time with the Henderson Silver Knights in the American Hockey League.

The trade comes shortly after Nashville also dealt centre Michael McCarron to the Minnesota Wild earlier in the day.