Kawhi Leonard earns All-NBA praise from Zach Lowe after Clippers turnaround

Kawhi Leonard is back in the All-NBA conversation, even after the Los Angeles Clippers’ s difficult start to the season.

Speaking on the Bill Simmons podcast, NBA analyst Zach Lowe listed Leonard as a second team All-NBA selection.

Lowe and Simmons first named obvious candidates such as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Nikola Jokic before turning to other options.

Lowe chose Leonard despite the Clippers opening the year with a 6-21 record.

Leonard is averaging 27.9 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists this season while posting a 61.9 true shooting percentage.

His strong play has helped fuel a turnaround in Los Angeles after a slow first eight weeks.

From the season opener through December 18, Leonard played in 17 of 27 games as the Clippers went 4-13.

During that stretch he had several low scoring outings, including 10 points against Utah and a seven of 21 performance versus Atlanta.

Since then, Leonard has been more consistent and has led the Clippers back into playoff contention.