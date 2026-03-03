Kawhi Leonard earns All-NBA praise from Zach Lowe after Clippers turnaround
Zach Lowe chose Kawhi Leonard despite the Clippers opening the year with a 6-21 record
Kawhi Leonard is back in the All-NBA conversation, even after the Los Angeles Clippers’ s difficult start to the season.
Speaking on the Bill Simmons podcast, NBA analyst Zach Lowe listed Leonard as a second team All-NBA selection.
Lowe and Simmons first named obvious candidates such as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Nikola Jokic before turning to other options.
Lowe chose Leonard despite the Clippers opening the year with a 6-21 record.
Leonard is averaging 27.9 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists this season while posting a 61.9 true shooting percentage.
His strong play has helped fuel a turnaround in Los Angeles after a slow first eight weeks.
From the season opener through December 18, Leonard played in 17 of 27 games as the Clippers went 4-13.
During that stretch he had several low scoring outings, including 10 points against Utah and a seven of 21 performance versus Atlanta.
Since then, Leonard has been more consistent and has led the Clippers back into playoff contention.
-
Worst cricket moments that shocked the game
-
F1 title race: Who will win 2026 drivers’ and constructors’ championships?
-
Kenyon Sadiq sets 40-yard dash record at NFL Scouting Combine, eyes first round
-
OKC vs Nuggets: NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scores 36 in fiery overtime win
-
Oilers vs Kings: Darcy Kuemper pulled after allowing four goals in second period
-
Jeff Galloway, Olympian, author, running legend, dead at 80
-
Sidney Crosby injury news shakes Penguins after Olympic tournament
-
Yankees honour CC Sabathia with No. 52 retirement this September