Nuggets vs Jazz: Jamal Murray’s 45 points power Denver past Utah

Jamal Murray delivered a dominant performance in the Nuggets vs Jazz matchup on Monday night scoring 45 points to lead Denver to a 128-125 win over Utah.

Murray made the go ahead free throws with 31.8 seconds left as the Nuggets held off a short handed Jazz team.

He finished 13 of 19 from the field, hit eight 3 pointers and scored 18 points in the third quarter alone.

Murray also had seven turnovers but carried Denver offensively in the second game of a back to back.

Nikola Jokic added 22 points and 12 rebounds. He sealed the game with two free throws with 6.1 seconds remaining.

Utah’s Keyonte George, who scored 36 points in his second game back from ankle injuries, missed a final 3 point attempt at the buzzer.

George nearly changed the outcome earlier as he appeared to draw Jokic’s sixth foul, but after a lengthy review the call was overturned to a blocked shot.

Julian Strawther scored 15 points and Jonas Valanciunas added 13 for Denver . Kyle Filipowski had 19 points and Ace Bailey added 18 for Utah which has now lost six straight.

Despite injuries to Lauri Markkanen and several rotation players the Jazz kept the game close until the final possession.