USC leading scorer Chad Baker-Mazara leaves program amid losing streak

Chad Baker-Mazara is no longer a member of the USC men’s basketball program, the school confirmed Sunday, according to The Associated Press.

The 26-year-old graduate forward, who leads USC in scoring this season, exited Saturday’s home loss to No. 12 Nebraska early in the second half after a hard fall while blocking a shot.

Baker-Mazara later sat near injured guard Rodney Rice instead of with the team on the bench.

USC provided no details about his departure. Team spokesperson Kristen Keller told The Associated Press in a text message: "We have nothing additional to add at this time."

After the game, head coach Eric Musselman addressed Baker Mazara’s status.

"He said he couldn't go," Musselman said, adding that he had not spoken to a trainer about the player's health.

When asked why Baker Mazara was sitting near fans, Musselman said it was due to a shortage of chairs on the bench.

Baker Mazara transferred to USC last spring after stops at Duquesne, San Diego State, Northwest Florida State and Auburn.

He averaged a career high 18.5 points in 26 games this season after Rodney Rice suffered a season ending shoulder injury .

USC has now lost five straight games and sits at 18-11 overall, with its NCAA tournament hopes uncertain.