Viral video: IBA body to probe students’ conduct

Screengrab from IBA video.

KARACHI: The disciplinary committee of the Institute of Business Admiration (IBA) has taken notice of, what they called, inappropriate conduct by some students and started an investigation into the matter.

Reports said the investigation would be completed within a week in the light of which strict action would be taken against those found responsible.

It is reported that an inappropriate video of a programme went viral in which some students participated in a party at IBA's Karachi campus after which a large number of emails were sent to the administration by IBA teachers and alumni strongly condemning such activities.

